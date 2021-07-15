No injuries, but lots of damage reported with Iowa tornadoes

A survey team is out in northeast Iowa today to map and evaluate damage from a tornado near Charles City IA and a possible tornado near Oelwein IA. We will post updates to our storm summary page later today: https://t.co/lDCYsDtpnA pic.twitter.com/ECjmo3QqGX — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) July 15, 2021

LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Officials say no deaths or injuries have been reported from tornadoes that tore through central and eastern Iowa, but many have found damaged buildings, shredded trees and overturned vehicles in the path of the storms.

The National Weather Service says law enforcement and trained spotters confirmed tornadoes Wednesday afternoon and night in mostly rural, uninhabited areas, including near the Avenue of the Saints and Floyd County in northern Iowa

One that touched down near Lake City in north-central Iowa damaged a home, flipped a truck and trailer and flattened nearby corn crops.

A building that houses school buses for South Central Calhoun High School saw part of its roof and doors torn off. In eastern Iowa, Oelwein Community School District saw its high sports stadium damaged by a tornado.