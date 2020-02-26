No injuries after emergency landing at Mason City airport

MASON CITY, Iowa – Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to an emergency landing at the Mason City Municipal Airport.

Officials say it happened around 1:45 pm when the indicator on an Air Choice One flight showed the landing gear was not locked into place. The plane then circled the airport while crews on the ground visually inspected the landing gear.

The plane, a Beechcraft 1900, eventually landed safely with five people on board, including the pilot and first officer. No one was injured.

The Mason City Fire Department and the airport fire department dealt with this incident.