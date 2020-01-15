Clear

No injuries after Tuesday school bus rollover in Howard County

Sheriff's Office says bus sustained minor damage.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 1:36 PM
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 1:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – No students were hurt after a school bus rollover Tuesday morning in Howard County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9 am on Crane Creek Road, roughly 15 miles southwest of Cresco. The bus rolled in snowy and icy road conditions with 14 students on board.

The Sheriff’s Office says none of the students were hurt and they boarded another bus to get to school.

The bus that rolled suffered only minor damage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 8°
Watching a potentially big storm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT Drone 3 Captures Aftermath of Crash that Knocked Out Power

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Pharmacy returns to community

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winter storm likely for Friday with 6-8 inches of snow

Image

Grand Meadow boy's snap Lyle-Pacelli's winning streak

Image

Mayo knocks off Albert Lea in road win

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/14

Image

Blood drive honors Joel Showalter

Image

Pitching a grand idea

Community Events