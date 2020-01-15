No injuries after Tuesday school bus rollover in Howard County

CRESCO, Iowa – No students were hurt after a school bus rollover Tuesday morning in Howard County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9 am on Crane Creek Road, roughly 15 miles southwest of Cresco. The bus rolled in snowy and icy road conditions with 14 students on board.

The Sheriff’s Office says none of the students were hurt and they boarded another bus to get to school.

The bus that rolled suffered only minor damage.