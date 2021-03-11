No guilty plea over 9 1/2 pounds of marijuana in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is pleading not guilty to getting caught with 9 ½ pounds of marijuana.

Mary Elizabeth Seitl, 30 of Rochester, entered not guilty pleas Thursday to fifth-degree drug sales and fifth-degree drug possession. Authorities say Seitl was pulled over on December 5, 2020, in the 12000 block of Highway 52 South near Orion Township. Investigators say a strong odor of marijuana was present and around $13,000 worth of the drug was found in the trunk of Seitl’s car.

No trial date has been set.