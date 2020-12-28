Not guilty plea in murder of Austin teen and stabbing of his mother

AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered in the murder of a teenager and the stabbing of his mother.

Jaime Arquimides Vaca, 27 of Austin, is pleading not guilty to 2nd-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder, and 1st-degree assault. Authorities say Vaca stabbed 15-year-old Julio Rodriguez and his mother on December 15 at the home in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue NW in Austin.

Julio and his mother were flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, where Julio died and his mother underwent extensive surgery to save her life. Court documents state Julio was trying to protect his mother from Vaca when he was fatally stabbed.

Austin police say Vaca was located in a bathroom with a knife in his hands.

No trial date has been set.