AUSTIN, Minn- If you live in Austin, you might want to keep your car parked on the driveway, street, or in a garage. According to Austin's Planning and Zoning Administrator Holly Wallace, the city has seen dozens of parked cars in front yards and it happens sporadically throughout the year.

If anyone is caught with their car parked in their front yard, Austin will send out a notification to the property owner.

Anyone who doesn't comply after 10 days can be fined $100.