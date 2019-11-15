No foul play found in Blue Earth County death

MANKATO, Minn. – Authorities are now saying foul play is not suspected in a body found in rural Blue Earth County.

The remains of Shane Zephier, 23 of Minneapolis, were discovered the morning of October 10 by a hunter in a wooded area northeast of Highway 83 and County Road 12. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner now says it found no trauma or injury to Zephier’s body and is listing his cause of death as “undetermined.”

Zephier was last seen walking away from the Blue Earth County Justice Center on August 27 after being arrested. The Sheriff’s Office says family and friends of Zephier identified probably medical and mental health concerns but he declined numerous efforts by law enforcement to provide him with medical and transportation assistance.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it will continue to investigate this death and anyone with information is encouraged to call 507-304-4863.