No-fly zone placed over northeast Iowa train derailment

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A no-fly zone is now in place at the site of a railroad accident in Chickasaw County.

The New Hampton Fire Department says the Federal Aviation Administration has approved the no-fly zone to a height of 3,000 feet and a radius of three miles around the derailment site near the intersection of 220th Street and Ivanhoe Court.

Canadian Pacific crews continue to work on the derailment, which caused evacuations Saturday when it leaked diesel fuel and anhydrous ammonia. The New Hampton Fire Department says 220th Street remains closed to traffic due to heavy truck operations in the area and a detour is in place.

No word on when cleanup operations will be finished.