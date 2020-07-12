No federal money to rebuild Twin Cities after George Floyd riots

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The federal government has denied a request from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for federal funds to rebuild and repair fire damage from the unrest that followed George Floyd’s death.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Walz’s spokesman Teddy Tschann confirmed that the request for federal aid was denied. Walz had asked President Donald Trump on July 2 to declare a “major disaster” in a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Public infrastructure was extensively damaged following the death of Floyd on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes.