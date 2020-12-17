Clear

No deal yet on new federal COVID relief bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks past reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks past reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Proposal would send $600 to most Americans.

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional negotiators are closing in on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that would deliver additional help to businesses, $300-per-week jobless checks and $600 stimulus payments to most Americans. But there was no deal quite yet.

The long-delayed measure was coming together as Capitol Hill combatants finally fashioned difficult compromises, often at the expense of more ambitious Democratic wishes for the legislation, to complete the second major relief package of the coronavirus pandemic.

A hoped-for announcement Wednesday failed to materialize as lawmakers across the spectrum hammered out details of the sprawling legislation and top negotiators continued to trade offers. But lawmakers briefed on the outlines of the aid bill freely shared them.

It's the first significant legislative response to the pandemic since the landmark CARES Act in March, which delivered $1.8 trillion in aid and more generous jobless benefits and direct payments to individuals. Since then, Democrats have repeatedly called for ambitious further federal steps to provide relief and battle the pandemic, while Republicans have sought to more fully reopen the economy and to avoid padding the government's $27 trillion debt.

President-elect Joe Biden is eager for an aid package to prop up the economy and deliver direct aid to the jobless and hungry, even though the package falls short of what Democrats want. He called the emerging version “an important down payment" and promised more help next year.

Republicans, too, are anxious to approve some aid before going home for the year.

“We’re still close and we’re gonna get there,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told reporters Wednesday evening as he left the Capitol. And during a Senate GOP lunchtime call a day earlier, party leaders stressed the importance of reaching an agreement before the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election.

The details were still being worked out, but lawmakers in both parties said leaders had agreed on a top-line total of about $900 billion, with direct payments of perhaps $600 to most Americans and a $300-per-week bonus federal unemployment benefit to partially replace a $600-per-week benefit that expired this summer. It also includes the renewal of extra weeks of state unemployment benefits for the long-term jobless. More than $300 billion in subsidies for business, including a second round of “paycheck protection" payments to especially hard-hit businesses, are locked in, as is $25 billion to help struggling renters with their payments and provide food aid and farm subsidies, and a $10 billion bailout for the Postal Service.

Democrats acknowledged that the removal of a $160 billion-or-so aid package for state and local governments whose budgets have been thrown out of balance by the pandemic was a bitter loss.

“It's heartbreaking for us," said Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, whose state has big fiscal problems.

The emerging package was serving as a magnet for adding on other items, and the two sides continued to swap offers. It was apparent that another temporary spending bill would be needed to prevent a government shutdown at midnight on Friday. That was likely to easily pass.

House lawmakers returned to Washington on Wednesday in hopes of a vote soon on the broader package, which would combine the COVID-19 relief with a $1.4 trillion governmentwide funding bill and a host of other remaining congressional business, including extending expiring tax breaks and passing other unfinished legislation.

Negotiations intensified on Tuesday after months of futility. Before the election, with Democrats riding high in the polls, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a hard line for more aid. Now, McConnell is playing a strong hand after a better-than-expected performance in the elections limited GOP losses in Senate races.

The frightening, record surge in COVID caseloads and deaths, combined with troubling economic indicators, however, is mandating an agreement, though the emerging package contains less economic stimulus than the March aid bill.

“The case for fiscal policy right now is very, very strong,” Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday. “I think that is widely understood now. It’s a very positive thing that we may finally be getting that.”

McConnell successfully pushed to get Democrats to drop their much-sought $160 billion state and local government aid package while giving up a key priority of his own — a liability shield for businesses and other institutions like universities fearing COVID-19 lawsuits. Democrats cited other gains for states and localities in the emerging deal such as help for transit systems, schools and vaccine distribution.

The addition of the $600 direct payments came after recent endorsements from both President Donald Trump and progressives including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who remains dissatisfied about the overall package.

“Everything that is in that package is vitally needed," Sanders said Wednesday on MSNBC. “The problem is that it is a much smaller package than the country needs in this moment of economic desperation."

A poisonous dynamic has long infected the negotiations, but the mood was businesslike in two meetings in Pelosi's Capitol suite Tuesday that resulted in a burst of progress.

Pressure for a deal is intense. Unemployment benefits run out Dec. 26 for more than 10 million people. Many businesses are barely hanging on after nine months of the pandemic. And money is needed to distribute new vaccines that are finally offering hope for returning the country to a semblance of normalcy.

The looming agreement follows efforts by a bipartisan group of rank-and-file lawmakers to find middle ground between a $2.4 trillion House bill and a $500 billion GOP measure fashioned by McConnell.

Their $908 billion proposal has served as a template for the talks, although the bipartisan group, led by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, favored aid to states and localities instead of another round of stimulus payments. The CARES Act provided for $1,200 payments per individual and $500 per child.

“I think that the work that our bipartisan group did really helped to stimulate this," Collins said.

With Congress otherwise getting ready to close up shop, lawmakers are eager to use the relief package to carry other unfinished business.

A leading candidate is a 369-page water resources bill that targets $10 billion for 46 Army Corps of Engineers flood control, environmental, and coastal protection projects. Another potential addition would extend favorable tax treatment for “look through” entities of offshore subsidiaries of U.S. corporations. Meanwhile, thousands of craft brewers, wineries, and distillers are facing higher taxes in April if their tax break isn’t extended.

The end-of-session rush also promises relief for victims of shockingly steep surprise medical bills, a phenomenon that often occurs when providers drop out of insurance company networks. That measure, combined with an assortment of other health policy provisions, generates savings for federal funding for community health centers.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 386412

Reported Deaths: 4634
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin806961259
Ramsey34503607
Dakota27798241
Anoka27164268
Washington17203154
Stearns16133151
St. Louis11406168
Scott1028572
Wright1005769
Olmsted827846
Sherburne714149
Carver600226
Clay586469
Kandiyohi508548
Rice497347
Blue Earth474622
Crow Wing429749
Otter Tail393039
Chisago384824
Benton363266
Nobles341742
Winona334540
Douglas322752
Mower312824
Polk308640
McLeod287531
Morrison277036
Goodhue269336
Beltrami266030
Lyon263024
Becker252430
Itasca248829
Isanti244325
Carlton240029
Steele23719
Todd213021
Pine207810
Nicollet192430
Mille Lacs191438
Brown184926
Freeborn181915
Le Sueur181313
Cass179313
Meeker176625
Waseca158912
Roseau152811
Martin144723
Wabasha13662
Hubbard130634
Redwood121824
Renville119934
Chippewa116619
Cottonwood11568
Dodge10773
Wadena103510
Houston10296
Watonwan9985
Rock97810
Sibley9444
Aitkin94231
Fillmore9390
Kanabec86518
Pennington84811
Pipestone84218
Yellow Medicine79713
Faribault7955
Swift74113
Murray7105
Jackson7044
Pope6553
Marshall64111
Stevens6276
Clearwater61610
Wilkin5445
Lac qui Parle53010
Lake50513
Koochiching5028
Lincoln4311
Big Stone4102
Unassigned40559
Norman4008
Mahnomen3656
Grant3477
Kittson33014
Red Lake2823
Traverse1822
Lake of the Woods1381
Cook990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 259285

Reported Deaths: 3305
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk38254380
Linn15634221
Scott13149121
Black Hawk11950194
Woodbury11600151
Johnson1044043
Dubuque10109126
Pottawattamie759882
Story752023
Dallas728560
Webster415351
Sioux412239
Cerro Gordo406352
Clinton383650
Marshall380353
Buena Vista343521
Warren337325
Muscatine334367
Des Moines330326
Plymouth315442
Wapello289688
Lee262121
Jasper261148
Jones249534
Marion239034
Henry235220
Carroll220626
Bremer214838
Crawford197316
Benton189232
Jackson169223
Boone167314
Washington166326
Tama164955
Dickinson160212
Delaware156127
Mahaska149932
Clay144210
Wright143212
Kossuth140223
Hardin134622
Buchanan134015
Hamilton133921
Page130011
Harrison128950
Clayton127728
Cedar127016
Winneshiek124216
Mills121711
Floyd121026
Fayette120514
Butler116815
Lyon115221
Calhoun11468
Poweshiek112121
Cherokee111117
Iowa107119
Hancock106421
Allamakee104618
Winnebago104626
Sac98110
Chickasaw97810
Louisa97523
Grundy96514
Union95812
Cass95237
Mitchell91919
Emmet89423
Appanoose88533
Humboldt88416
Shelby87620
Jefferson86416
Guthrie86022
Madison8498
Franklin82617
Palo Alto7702
Keokuk74018
Pocahontas6564
Ida64717
Montgomery64713
Howard63915
Greene6016
Osceola5975
Davis58412
Clarke5656
Monroe52715
Adair51616
Monona51413
Taylor5088
Unassigned4820
Worth4502
Lucas4346
Fremont4335
Van Buren42211
Decatur3882
Audubon3406
Wayne33821
Ringgold3206
Adams2182
