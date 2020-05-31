No curfew in Rochester for Sunday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. – There will be no curfew in Rochester Sunday night.

“Thank you to our community members who listened and stayed at home last night. We appreciate your support in helping ensure our community is safe. We thank those who peacefully gathered to honor the memory of George Floyd,” says Mayor Kim Norton.

The Rochester Police Department says it will continue to have increased patrols around the city.

“I want to again thank the Rochester community for coming together, peacefully,” says Police Chief Jim Franklin. “As I shared earlier this week, the Rochester Police Department will continue to tirelessly create, build and maintain trust with this great community that we have the privilege to serve.“

Rochester has seen in-person and virtual vigils, rallies, and protests over the death of George Floyd, likw many places in Minnesota and around the country.