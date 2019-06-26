No criminal charges over $2 million in improper Mason City school spending

MASON CITY, Iowa – No criminal charges will be filed over improper payments in the Mason City Community School District.

The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office says it has consulted with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and determined “there is insufficient evidence to support any criminal charges” related to over $2 million in improper spending found during a state audit of school finances.

The audit, which looked at Mason City school spending between July 1, 2009 and August 31, 2017, highlighted $2,238,952.08 in improper payments, broken down into:

- $1,344.314.30 in salary to various school administrators.

- $217,405.64 in FICA and IPERS deductions on the improper payroll.

- $387,682.09 in school district contributions to tax-sheltered annuity retirement accounts for various administrators.

- $171,998.36 for the resignation package awarded to Dr. Anita Micich, former Mason City Superintendent.

- $117,551.69 in vacation balance payouts to various school administrators.

The audit found excess salary was paid to 66 school district employees.

The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office says the decision not to file criminal charges has no impact on any possible civil lawsuit filed by the Mason City Community School District.