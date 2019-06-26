Clear

No criminal charges over $2 million in improper Mason City school spending

Iowa Attorney General and county attorney agree.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 2:23 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 2:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – No criminal charges will be filed over improper payments in the Mason City Community School District.

The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office says it has consulted with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and determined “there is insufficient evidence to support any criminal charges” related to over $2 million in improper spending found during a state audit of school finances.

The audit, which looked at Mason City school spending between July 1, 2009 and August 31, 2017, highlighted $2,238,952.08 in improper payments, broken down into:

- $1,344.314.30 in salary to various school administrators.
- $217,405.64 in FICA and IPERS deductions on the improper payroll.
- $387,682.09 in school district contributions to tax-sheltered annuity retirement accounts for various administrators.
- $171,998.36 for the resignation package awarded to Dr. Anita Micich, former Mason City Superintendent.
- $117,551.69 in vacation balance payouts to various school administrators.

The audit found excess salary was paid to 66 school district employees.

The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office says the decision not to file criminal charges has no impact on any possible civil lawsuit filed by the Mason City Community School District.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking our severe potential tonight and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Potentially Severe Storms Tonight and Overnight

Storm Team 3: Heat index near 100 this weekend

StormTeam 3: Another day, another chance for severe weather; heat on the way

Image

Humboldt softball player battles cancer

Image

Ice Cream Rules Rochesterfest

Image

How do the homeless stay cool in the heat?

Image

Farmers learn about 2018 Farm Bill

Image

Man shot in Rochester

Image

Baseball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 6/25

Community Events