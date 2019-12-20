No criminal charges for Golden Gopher wrestlers accused of sex assault

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - A prosecutor says two University of Minnesota wrestlers who were arrested in an alleged sexual assault will not face criminal charges.

Gable Steveson and Dylan Martinez were arrested in June on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct after a female reported being raped. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday that there is inadequate evidence to charge the men.

Both were suspended from team activity after the arrests. Steveson has since been allowed to practice but not compete. He's one of the nation's top heavyweights and an aspiring Olympian who placed third at this year's NCAA championships. Martinez is on the team but didn't compete last season.