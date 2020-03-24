Clear
No criminal charges for Clear Lake chiropractor accused of inappropriate touching

State hearing still set for April.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – No criminal charges will be filed against a Clear Lake chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching a child patient.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says they have closed the investigation into Dr. Nicholas McColley of Optimum Health Chiropractic and there will be no criminal charges at this time. The Mason City Police Department took over the case after the Clear Lake Police Department withdrew to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

The investigation began after a complaint was filed with the Iowa Board of Chiropractic in January accused McColley of touching the genital area of a male child patient. The Board says the complaint also alleged multiple other victims.

A board hearing on this complaint is still scheduled of April 8 in Des Moines where McColley will be able to respond to the allegations, present evidence, examine any documents, and cross-examine any witnesses.

