No criminal charges against Albert Lea police for deadly shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No charges will be filed against the police officers who shot a man to death on January 3.

Joseph Alan Roberts, 27 of Albert Lea, was killed after Albert Lea police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Court Street. Authorities say Officer Jesus Cantu saw Roberts in the area of the disturbance with a large knife in his hand. Investigators say Roberts tried to run away but then had a confrontation with law enforcement in the north-south section of the alley between Court and West College streets.

Albert Lea police say pepper spray and a Taser were used to try and subdue Roberts but he continued to aggressively approach Officer Cantu. Investigators say that when Roberts was a step or two away from Officer Cantu and kept aggressively swing the knife at him, Cantu shot Roberts.

Authorities say Albert Lea Police Lieutenant Darin Palmer then shot Roberts as he kept approaching Officer Cantu. According to a statement from the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office, which was called in to examine this case and decide if any charges should be filed, police video recordings of the confrontation support this description of events.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says based on the evidence, Officer Cantu and Lt. Palmer reasonably concluded that the use of deadly force was necessary to protect themselves or another person from death or great bodily harm and criminal charges against either man would not be justified.

For previous coverage of this story, click here and here.