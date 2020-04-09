No coronavirus cases at Channel One Regional Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Channel One Regional Food Bank is reassuring the public it had has no confirmed cases of coronavirus.

As of April 9, Channel One says it has had five employees tested for COVID-19 and all five tests came back negative. Channel One says there has been no confirmed exposure to the virus at the food bank and no other staff require testing at this time.

“All of our staff and the volunteers that come through each day are truly essential” says Virginia Merritt, Executive Director. “Their safety is the most important thing, and we want them to feel safe when they are here and that they can trust we are keeping them as protected as possible.”

Channel One says it is working to keep different groups of staff and volunteers isolated from each other and, in the unlikely event the entire staff would need to be quarantined, they have worked with Olmsted County to arrange backup workers to take over food distribution.

Channel One says its volunteers and staff have been packing approximately 2,000 emergency boxes each day for those facing hunger in the community.