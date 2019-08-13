No contact order lifted for Minnesota father accused in baby's death

Clear

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota judge has lifted a no-contact order for a man accused of killing his infant son allowing the defendant to have contact with his pregnant wife.

The no-contact order had been in place since Friday for 35-year-old Matthew Hoisser of Woodbury. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports a Washington County judge vacated the order Monday.

Hoisser was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder in the April death of his 5-month-old son Gus. Prosecutors say Hoisser had admitted intentionally dropping the baby headfirst on the floor because he was crying and fussy.

The child suffered fatal head injuries.

