No classes at Albert Lea High School after 12 positive coronavirus cases

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – After 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Albert Lea Area Schools are putting a hold on some classes.

12 of the coronavirus cases are at Albert Lea High School, with nine of them being related to a single event unconnected to the school district. Two additional cases are at Southwest Middle School.

School officials say most of the positive cases had no contact with students but they do not know who they may have interacted with in the Albert Lea community. As a result, hybrid learning at Albert Lea High School will be paused for one week and classes will be virtual every day starting September 21. All high school activities for that week are also cancelled.

Classes at Brookside, Elementary, Southwest Middle School, and the ALC will remain in session.

The school district says it will reexamine what to do about high school classes on September 24.

Albert Lea Area Schools issued the following statement on this matter:

“We ask for the support of the public for our staff and students during these challenging times. Please emphasize social distancing and mask usage, and refrain from large gatherings.”