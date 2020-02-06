Clear

No charges to be sought after Iowa marching band allegations

Iowa State plays Oklahoma State at Jack Trice Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band allege that they were subjected to racial slurs and other verbal abuse as well as sexual harassment during the Sept. 14 contest.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020
Posted By: The Associated Press

University leaders have determined there's not enough evidence to pursue charges stemming from allegations that University of Iowa marching band members were targets of abuse during last season's football game at Iowa State University.

Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards said in a news release Wednesday that the two universities' presidents, lawyers and police chiefs had discussed the investigation and decided not to seek charges.

