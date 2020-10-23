No charges for Rochester police officer in August shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – No criminal charges will be filed against a Rochester police officer for a shooting incident on August 12.

The city says a review by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension ““finds no criminal liability on the part of Rochester Police Department Officer James Perry regarding the discharge of his weapon.”



Authorities say Perry fired his weapon at a vehicle being driven by Dawante Atkins, 26 of Rochester, in the final moment of a chase that ended in the 2400 block of Kenosha Drive NW. Rochester police say Atkins drove into another officer, throwing him onto the hood of Atkins vehicle, and also crashed into two squad cars.

“We are committed to providing the highest level of public safety to the community and are grateful no one was seriously hurt during this incident,” says Police Chief Jim Franklin. “We are conducting a thorough internal review and using this opportunity to enhance our critical incident training.”

Rochester police say the BCA is continuing to investigate Atkins’ actions and charges against him are pending. Atkins is currently being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on charges related to an alleged assault in May.