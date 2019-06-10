No charges filed over man who died in Rochester police custody

WINONA, Minn. – No charges will be filed in the case of a man who died in Rochester police custody.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has completed its investigation into the death of Albert T. Dashow, 39 of Rochester, who was pulled over for erratic driving on March 27. Police say Dashow was pulled over in the Cubs Foods parking lot in southeast Rochester and once he was in custody, officers determined he was unresponsive and began unsuccessful life-saving efforts.

The results of the state investigation of Dashow’s death were referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges should be brought against any of the six officers involved in the incident. Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman now says no charges would be appropriate in this case.

In a letter to Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem, Sonneman writes “The evidence indicates that Mr. Dashow’s tragic death appears to have resulted from Mr. Dashow’s medical conditions in combination with the stress of the incident” and that “video and audio recordings of the incident demonstrate that law enforcement personnel acted in a manner consistent with the response necessary and appropriate to the circumstances of the incident and did not use excessive force toward Mr. Dashow.”

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin says “Mr. Dashow’s death was a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

The six officers involved in the incident were Officer Wade Blazejak, Officer David Dezell, Officer Matthew Loken, Sergeant John Mitchell, Officer Jason Weseley, and Officer Collin Winters.