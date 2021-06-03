No charges against law enforcement for Albert Lea shootout

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No charges will be filed against the police officers involved in a November 2020 shooting in Albert Lea.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has finished its investigation of the incident and sent its report to Freeborn County Attorney David Walker, who has announced that the evidence does not support the prosecution of any of the officers involved in the shooting of Devin Matthew Weiland on November 29, 2020.

Weiland was shot during an eight-hour standoff with law enforcement at the Shady Oaks apartment complex. Weiland is accused of firing between 70 and 95 shots, wounding a police officer and two others, before he was arrested.

The BCA investigation states that the standoff began after Albert Lea police responded to a report of gunfire or fireworks at Shady Oaks. An officer arrived and was shot and injured. That led to the apartments being surrounded by authorities and continued gunfire that wounded two other people.

The BCA says Weiland was identified as the shooter and located in a 3rd floor apartment. A chemical agent was used to try and force Weiland out of the apartment but investigators say he instead fired multiple shots at the SWAT vehicle truck that deployed the agent, striking it several times.

The BCA says State Trooper Steven Quern saw Weiland pointing his gun out the window and believed he was going to shoot at other officers. Authorities say Quern then fired his weapon at Weiland as Weiland was also shooting. The BCA says Weiland suffered a non-life threatening head wound and quickly surrendered.

The Freeborn County Attorney’s Office says, based on the information available to Trooper Quern at the time he fired the round at Weiland, a reasonable officer in Trooper Quern’s position would have concluded that deadly force was necessary to protect the officer or another person from apparent death or great bodily harm.