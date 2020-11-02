No arrests yet in Rochester shooting that left 1 dead, another critically injured

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police said Monday that no arrests have been made in a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead and a 20-year-old in critical condition.

The 20-year-old male who was listed Friday in critical condition has not had his condition change, police said.

The name of the deceased victim will likely be released today.

Rochester police said they received a call for a shooting at 3:20 a.m. Friday at Essex Park Apartments.

Both victims are from Rochester.

“It appears that the victim and suspects knew each other, but this is very preliminary,” police said Friday during a press briefing. “It does not appear to be some random act of violence. It appears that some altercation took place prior that caused this.”