No arrests yet after weekend burglary results in around $4K worth of losses in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around $4,000 worth of items were stolen during a weekend burglary.
Rochester police said it happened between 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at 1403 8 ½ Ave. SE.
The victim arrived home and found a window broken out. Nobody was found inside the residence, but items such as cash, a computer and jewelry were stolen.
