No appointment needed for flu shots at Hy-Vee pharmacies

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee pharmacies are now offering flu shots with no appointment necessary.

The grocery chain says drive-thru flu clinics will also be offered through October 30 at the company’s 275 pharmacy locations across eight states. Those flu clinics will be from 3 to 7 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays.

Hy-Vee says its pharmacists conduct a screening process prior to vaccination to ensure each individual is receiving the most beneficial flu vaccine for their health. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge. Hy-Vee says all vaccine patients must wear a mask during their vaccination, according to CDC guidelines.

Currently, flu vaccines are available without a prescription during regular pharmacy hours to patients 6 months and older at Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota locations; or 3 years and older in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin locations, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ PREP Act.