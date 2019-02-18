Clear
No appeal of Iowa fetal heartbeat ruling

Judge struck down law limiting abortion in the state.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 6:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says she has decided not to appeal an Iowa judge's ruling last month that struck down Iowa's "fetal heartbeat" abortion law, which would have been the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the nation.

Reynolds says it was "an extremely difficult decision" but is the right one for the state. Abortion opponents hoped the legal challenge could get to the U.S. Supreme Court and overturn the longstanding case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa challenged the law on state constitutional grounds only foreclosing a federal appeal.

Judge Michael Huppert said last month the bill violated due process and equal protection provisions of the Iowa Constitution based on previous Iowa Supreme Court rulings.

The law would have banned an abortion once a fetal heartbeat was detected, as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

