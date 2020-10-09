No active COVID-19 cases reported in Mason City schools

MASON CITY, Iowa – No active coronavirus cases are being reported in Mason City public or Newman Catholic schools.

Mason City Community Schools says one staff member and six students were placed in quarantine or self-quarantine for the week of October 5 but no positive COVID-19 test results. Mason City public schools had 3300 students and 650 staff members.

Newman Catholic School is also reported no positive coronavirus tests for October 5 through October 8, but between one and five students were subject to quarantine each of those days.

As of Friday, October 9, Cerro Gordo County says it has 202 active COVID-19 cases and 943 people who have recovered. The coronavirus is being blamed for 23 deaths in the county so far.