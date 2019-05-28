No Wake Restriction For Freeborn County

The heavy rain from Memorial Day has left saturated land and lakes on the verge of overflowing throughout Minnesota and Iowa.

Tuesday morning the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office issued a no-wake restriction for lakes in the area.

The advisory is to make sure that the high water doesn't cause damage to the shoreline.

Albert Lea resident Scott Hanna says he won't be making a splash.

"If I'm down around the lake and I see somebody out ripping around. I can call it in and the sheriff's department will follow up on it. The high water creates an opportunity for large waves to cause damage on the shoreline," said Hanna.

The no wake restriction will be in place until the water level goes down.