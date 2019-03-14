'No Travel' advisory for Cerro Gordo Co. gravel roads

MASON CITY, Iowa – A “no travel” advisory has been issued for all gravel roads in Cerro Gordo County.
Flooding has created deteriorating road conditions and travel on those roads is considered difficult and potentially dangerous.
Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the County Engineer’s Office at 641-424-9037.
