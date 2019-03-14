Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'No Travel' advisory for Cerro Gordo Co. gravel roads

Flooding blamed for deteriorating conditions.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 4:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A “no travel” advisory has been issued for all gravel roads in Cerro Gordo County.

Flooding has created deteriorating road conditions and travel on those roads is considered difficult and potentially dangerous.

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the County Engineer’s Office at 641-424-9037.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking rain becoming light snow and a slick Friday morning commute.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tacking Fog, Rain, and Flooding

Image

SAW: Mason City's Megan Meyer

Image

News outlet ban

Image

Section tournament highlights; local teams advance to the finals

Image

Cats Die in grim conditions

Image

Equality Act returns

Image

Opies opens

Image

Regional Transportation Coordinating Council

Image

Folwell night at Bear Creek Services

Image

Sensible Salting Practices

Community Events