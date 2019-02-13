'No Travel Advisory' for Highway 105 in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is issuing a “No Travel Advisory” for Highway 105 from Austin to the Iowa border.

Poor visibility and drifting snow is making driving hazardous and this advisory will remain in place until conditions approve. MnDOT will announce any change on its District 6 Twitter feed.

This stretch of Highway 105 is not being closed and snow plows will remain on the road but MnDOT is asking people to refrain to driving on it because of blowing snow.