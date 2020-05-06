No Memorial Day services at Minnesota's state veterans cemeteries

PRESTON, Minn. – Live Memorial Day ceremonies will not be held at Minnesota’s three State Veterans Cemeteries this year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic requires a new approach to our traditional Memorial Day events,” says Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke. "This year we will mark this special day in a new and different way, but with the same goal: to honor and pay our respects to Minnesota Veterans who have passed.”

The annual events at the veterans cemeteries in Preston, Duluth, and Little Falls have drawn thousands of visitors in the past. In their place, the state is creating a 30-minute Memorial Day program to air on Minnesota Public Television with remarks from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Commissioner Herke, personal stories about those we have lost and honor on Memorial Day, music, and a rifle salute traditionally included in the live event.