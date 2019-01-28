No Meals on Wheels in Mason City until at least Wednesday

MASON CITY, Iowa- The frigid cold and sizable snow is now having an impact on those who rely on Meals on Wheels for a hot meal.

“Today I had a delicious salad,” said John Schmidt. “It took me an hour to eat it all.”

Schmidt is legally blind and doesn’t leave his apartment complex so he looks forward to the hot meal five days a week. This week, however, he’s having to dig in to the reserves because Meals on Wheels is canceled until at least Wednesday.

“I will be fine,” said Schmidt. “I bought chicken pot pies and Salisbury steak pot pies.”

Schmidt isn’t alone. Meals on Wheels services 80 to 100 people and that number goes up during the winter months. But those in charge say there’s a reason they cancel when Mason City Schools cancels.

“A lot of our volunteers are retired people,” said Sandy Funk, the Assistant Director. “If it’s not safe for them to go to school then it isn’t safe for them to be on the roads either.”

And with Mason City Schools already canceled through Wednesday, Schmidt hopes everyone who is a part of the service has a backup plan.

“Anybody that is getting meals on wheels should have a supply of something,” he said.

Funk said she will be calling all of the recipients to inform them of the cancelation.