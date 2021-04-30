No Freeborn County Fair in 2021

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The 2021 Freeborn County Fair has been canceled.

Citing the current restrictions on both indoor and outdoor entertainment events and the lack of information about when such restrictions will be lifted, the Fair Board says it had to make a decision now to avoid spending money on fair entertainment that might have to be canceled.

According to the Fair Board, the expense of performer contracts, stage, sound, and lights is usually around $300,000. That expense is usually offset somewhat by events held at the fairgrounds throughout the year but the fairgrounds in Albert Lea have been closed since May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a very difficult decision that the Board and I had to make, not taking it lightly,” says Manager Mike Woitas. “We understand that people want to get out and enjoy the Fair, but planning for a successful fair at this time when there isn’t any guarantee the restrictions will be lifted, would jeopardize the fair for years to come.”

The Freeborn County Fair Board says it is working with 4-H for some type of show for Livestock and Non-Livestock kids.