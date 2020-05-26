No 2020 Puckerbrush Days in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Chamber of Commerce is cancelling Puckerbrush Days for 2020.

The event had been scheduled for July 10 and 11.

The Chamber issued the following statement on the cancellation:

“We’ve made this decision in response to challenges presented by COVID-19. The safety of our members, businesses, and community is our top priority. We realize the social and economic impact that canceling this event will have in Forest City, so this decision was not made lightly.”

“The Chamber of Commerce would like to thank our community and our local businesses for their continued support, particularly during this challenging season. The Puckerbrush committee will be meeting later in the year to begin planning for Puckerbrush Days 2021.”

“See you in 2021!”