No. 18 Iowa rolls, No. 7 Iowa State survives to set up huge Cy-Hawk showdown

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Riley Moss returned two first-half interceptions for touchdowns and No. 18 Iowa beat No. 17 Indiana 34-6 on Saturday. Iowa intercepted three of Michael Penix Jr.’s passes and had a fourth wiped out by a roughing-the-passer call. Tyler Goodson rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown for the Hawkeyes. Spencer Petras had a 9-yard touchdown run, and completed 13 of 27 passes for 145 yards. It was the seventh consecutive win for the Hawkeyes dating to last season. It was only the third loss for Indiana in its last 18 season openers.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — No. 7 Iowa State staved off upset-minded Northern Iowa 16-10 to avoid being on the receiving end of college football’s biggest FCS over FBS upset since Appalachian State beat No. 5 Michigan in 2007. Northern Iowa kept the Cyclones offense off balance throughout the contest. Brock Purdy completed 21 of 26 passes for 197 yards for Iowa State. All-America running back Breece Hall, who rushed for 1,572 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry last season, finished with 69 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown.