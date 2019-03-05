Clear
Nitric acid solution spill at Rochester business results in fire department response

Between 100-200 gallons of nitric acid solution spilled and pooled into an exterior courtyard of a Rochester business early Tuesday.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019

The Rochester Fire Department responded to Kerry Bioscience (2402 7th St. NW) at 2:25 a.m. after a report of a hazardous material spill.
The spill was contained to the courtyard and did not make its way to public property or drain systems.
Nitric acid is “a commonly used acid in manufacturing processes,” the department said. “Exposure to the product can cause irritation to the eyes, skin and respiratory system.”


