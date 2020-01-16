Nine more flu deaths in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Nine more people have died from the flu in Minnesota.

The state health department says there have been 25 deaths from flu-related causes as of January 11. That’s up from 16 for the end of the previous week. The median age of those deaths is 79 years old and no Minnesota children have reportedly died from the flu.

Health officials say influenza is widespread across the state with another 148 flu-related hospitalizations for the week ending on January 11, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 981 for this flu season. Most of them have been concentrated in central Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area.

27 new outbreaks of influenza-like illnesses were reported by Minnesota schools for the week ending January 11, bringing that total to 330 for the season.