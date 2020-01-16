Clear
BREAKING NEWS Winter Storm Warning issued for entire viewing area Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nine more flu deaths in Minnesota

Nearly 1,000 hospitalized so far this flu season.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 1:29 PM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 1:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Nine more people have died from the flu in Minnesota.

The state health department says there have been 25 deaths from flu-related causes as of January 11. That’s up from 16 for the end of the previous week. The median age of those deaths is 79 years old and no Minnesota children have reportedly died from the flu.

Health officials say influenza is widespread across the state with another 148 flu-related hospitalizations for the week ending on January 11, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 981 for this flu season. Most of them have been concentrated in central Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area.

27 new outbreaks of influenza-like illnesses were reported by Minnesota schools for the week ending January 11, bringing that total to 330 for the season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -14°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -15°
Winter Storm Watch in place
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Tracking Friday's storm

Image

How to avoid being a victim of fraud

Image

Early Minnesota Voting

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: From cold to heavy snow with travel hazards

Image

RCTC wins eighth-straight MCAC title

Image

Century boys notching big wins

Image

SAW: Sharon Goodman

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/15

Community Events