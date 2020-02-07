Night To Shine a prom night to remember

MASON CITY, Iowa – Night To Shine was held at Grace Church on Friday night, giving folks with special needs an opportunity to experience what going to prom is like.

You could tell by the looks on their faces as they came down the red carpet, tonight is a night they will never forget.

Taj Norem says he certainly enjoyed the glitz of going to the prom.

"Pretty good and it was pretty awesome."

Not holding back any enthusiasm was Jordan VandenAvond who was ready to start tearing up the dance floor.

"I’m going to start dancing like there's no tomorrow!"

Jordan also says she plans on partying the whole night long.

"Well, hopefully tonight we're going to start rock and roll almost to the break of dawn,” she said.

280 volunteers made this night happen, so that 125 of their guests could enjoy a little dinner, dancing, and all the magical things that come with prom night. Jesse Wunderlich explains how it all started.

"Night To Shine is an event that came our way about three years ago. There was a family from our church that said they had heard about this and so we looked around in our area and there was no one that was really hosting this,” said Wunderlich.

It took six months’ worth of planning to put on this huge event. Wunderlich says they were happy to create a magical night for some special people.

"It’s an amazing experience to be able to offer this to people in our community. It's a real shared heart for people on our team to be able to welcome so many. And we have this heart to really bless people in our community for us, we're remembering God's love,” he said.

Night To Shine was started by the Tim Tebow foundation six years ago, and it is held in over 700 churches across the United States. There are also Night To Shine events in over 30 countries across the world.