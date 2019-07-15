Nice weekend for sail boat races on Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It was a nice, sunny weekend for sail boat racing on Clear Lake, as it played host to the Inland Lake Yachting Association's E-Scow Invitational.

Members from areas like Clear Lake, Okoboji, as well as Minnetonka and Pewaukee participated in the three days of racing on the water, and they had plenty of onlookers.

John Amos formerly raced Hobie Cats in the regatta, and was also a member of the Clear Lake Yacht Club. He's seen a great turnout throughout the weekend's race, and has also seen a new generation of sailors come aboard.

"It's good that families and yacht clubs keep having the sailing schools and keep the young kids coming up to continue sailing."

He also adds some advice for those who are looking to get into racing.

"I'd say it's a good sport to get into, it's a lot of fun. You got to want to do it because it does take time."

The club is planning to participate in other ILYA regattas from now until September.