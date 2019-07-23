Nice weather for the Olmsted County Free Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Free Fair is underway in Rochester. And Mother Nature seems to be on our side this year.

"I can't even imagine being out here if it was the last weather we had last week," said Kurt Reed, who was attending the fair with his family.

Fortunately, the weather on Tuesday was nothing like last week, when we were dealing with dangerous heat, humidty, rain and severe storms.

"This is a blessing. We've got a nice breeze, the sun is shining," said Cyndi Reed.

The food vendors are also grateful for the nice weather.

"It gets very hot back here, last week we were at a fair where the heat index was 119. Our trailer inside was like 135," said Bruce Nelson, who runs Rob's Rib Shots.

So the nice weather is a welcome change.

"I am going to appreciate this week because the temperature is gonna be high 70's low 80's. so it's going to be beautiful for everybody and also for me in here," said Nelson.

And with good weather comes good fair attendance.

"I will not do anything to jinx it. We are looking like we're going to have almost as close to a perfect week as we can," said Fair Director Brandon Helgeson.

But you can't make everybody happy.

"Yeah I like it a little cooler though," said Grace Reed, who prefers the cooler weather when participating in the horse events at the fair.