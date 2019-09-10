Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

NextEra Energy revamping Cerro Gordo Wind Farm

The company held an open house in Mason City, inviting residents to learn about the project.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:17 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been nearly 20 years since the Cerro Gordo Wind Farm first started cranking out electricity.  Now the owner of the turbines says it's time for an upgrade.

NextEra Energy plans to replace the 55 turbines currently in the wind farm with 15 new ones.  The project manager says technology has improved a lot over the years, and that the 15 new turbines will generate as much power as the 55 old turbines.  

The project will cost about $50 million.  Construction will begin in February of 2020 and should wrap up in July of that year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Round after round of rain coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lourdes announces Jenson as baseball head coach

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Using art therapy for better mental health

Image

Willow Creed Flooding discussion

Image

New wind turbines coming to wind farm

Image

Investing money into Byron streets and sidewalks

Image

Community of Hayfield addresses childcare shortage

Image

Rochester YMCA launches program for childhood obesity

Image

Mayo Clinic partners with Google

Image

Civic center construction detours

Community Events