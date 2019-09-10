NextEra Energy revamping Cerro Gordo Wind Farm

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been nearly 20 years since the Cerro Gordo Wind Farm first started cranking out electricity. Now the owner of the turbines says it's time for an upgrade.

NextEra Energy plans to replace the 55 turbines currently in the wind farm with 15 new ones. The project manager says technology has improved a lot over the years, and that the 15 new turbines will generate as much power as the 55 old turbines.

The project will cost about $50 million. Construction will begin in February of 2020 and should wrap up in July of that year.