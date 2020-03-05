Clear

Next stop: State tournament

Highlights and statewide scores from Thursday.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 11:39 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

4A Section 3

Quarterfinal

Apple Valley 66, Eagan 51

Eastview 103, Park (Cottage Grove) 63

Lakeville North 79, Hastings 38

Rosemount 73, Burnsville 41

2A Section 2

Quarterfinal

Blue Earth Area 59, Maple River 52

Jordan 79, Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, OT

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 77, Belle Plaine 45

Waseca 83, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 52

2A Section 3

Quarterfinal

Fairmont 61, Luverne 59

Jackson County Central 70, Pipestone 54

Minnewaska 52, Paynesville 46

Redwood Valley 66, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 65

2A Section 4

Second Round

St. Agnes 64, New Life Academy 54

St. Paul Academy 76, Mounds Park Academy 30

St. Paul Humboldt 65, Hiawatha Collegiate 52

St. Paul Washington 84, Metro Schools College Prep 75

2A Section 5

First Round

Holy Family Catholic 62, Providence Academy 60

Litchfield 59, Dassel-Cokato 41

Maranatha Christian 71, Breck 54

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 47

Watertown-Mayer 64, Brooklyn Center 52

2A Section 6

Second Round

Annandale 65, Sauk Centre 45

Eden Valley-Watkins 75, Foley 46

Holdingford 78, Albany 68

Melrose 62, Rush City 34

Mora 82, Spectrum 64

Osakis 72, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 39

Pine City 75, Milaca 62

St. Cloud Cathedral 50, Maple Lake 37

2A Section 7

First Round

Duluth Marshall 93, Mesabi East 48

Greenway 80, Eveleth-Gilbert 61

Moose Lake/Willow River 75, Pillager 54

Pequot Lakes 72, Aitkin 48

Pierz 81, Crosby-Ironton 66

Proctor 55, International Falls 47

Virginia 94, Two Harbors 67

2A Section 8

First Round

Barnesville 70, Breckenridge 52

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 71, Crookston 51

East Grand Forks 79, Roseau 33

Fergus Falls 70, Menahga 31

Pelican Rapids 72, Wadena-Deer Creek 54

Perham 86, Frazee 57

Thief River Falls 72, Hawley 65

Warroad 64, Bagley 44

1A Section 2

Quarterfinal

BOLD 98, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 85

New Ulm Cathedral 65, Mayer-Lutheran 59

Springfield 79, Mountain Lake Area 74

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 71, Nicollet 66

1A Section 3

Quarterfinal

Central Minnesota Christian 72, Dawson-Boyd 47

Lac qui Parle Valley 62, MACCRAY 52

Southwest Minnesota Christian 94, Hills-Beaver Creek 49

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 73, Adrian 54

1A Section 4

Second Round

Avail Academy 93, High School for Recording Arts 68

Liberty Classical 84, Community of Peace 82

PACT Charter 71, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 44

Trinity 50, Heritage Christian Academy 45

1A Section 5

Second Round

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54, Sebeka 53

Cromwell 64, Swanville 52

East Central 68, Onamia 63, OT

Hinckley-Finlayson 55, Barnum 48

Nevis 89, Bertha-Hewitt 31

Pine River-Backus 69, Verndale 59

St. John's Prep 69, Upsala 65

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 60, Browerville/Eagle Valley 38

1A Section 6

Second Round

Ashby 49, Brandon-Evansville 45

Hancock 61, Battle Lake 44

Henning 82, Rothsay 32

Mahnomen/Waubun 64, Hillcrest Lutheran 47

NCEUH 70, Park Christian 51

New York Mills 55, Lake Park-Audubon 54

Parkers Prairie 74, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 51

West Central 89, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 53

1A Section 8

Second Round

Ada-Borup 57, Stephen-Argyle 44

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 51, Sacred Heart 49

Blackduck 41, Fosston 40

Cass Lake-Bena 75, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 31

Fertile-Beltrami 53, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 30

Kittson County Central 68, Red Lake County 63

Red Lake 69, Kelliher/Northome 65

Win-E-Mac 68, Clearbrook-Gonvick 47

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

4A Section 4

Championship

Stillwater 83, East Ridge 37

4A Section 5

Championship

Park Center 68, Centennial 52

4A Section 6

Championship

Hopkins 86, Wayzata 76

4A Section 7

Championship

Cambridge-Isanti 59, Forest Lake 50

4A Section 8

Championship

St. Michael-Albertville 70, Maple Grove 52

3A Section 2

Championship

Waconia 61, Marshall 50

3A Section 3

Championship

Simley 69, St. Paul Como Park 53

3A Section 4

Championship

DeLaSalle 62, Hill-Murray 31

3A Section 5

Championship

Becker 71, Monticello 44

3A Section 6

Championship

Holy Angels 72, Orono 50

3A Section 7

Championship

Hermantown 45, Hibbing 43

3A Section 8

Championship

Alexandria 63, Bemidji 51

1A Section 1

Championship

Fillmore Central 69, Blooming Prairie 56

1A Section 7

Championship

Cromwell 68, Mountain Iron-Buhl 43

2A Section 1

Championship

Rochester Lourdes 50, Goodhue 46

