Next stop: State tournament

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
4A Section 3
Quarterfinal
Apple Valley 66, Eagan 51
Eastview 103, Park (Cottage Grove) 63
Lakeville North 79, Hastings 38
Rosemount 73, Burnsville 41
2A Section 2
Quarterfinal
Blue Earth Area 59, Maple River 52
Jordan 79, Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, OT
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 77, Belle Plaine 45
Waseca 83, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 52
2A Section 3
Quarterfinal
Fairmont 61, Luverne 59
Jackson County Central 70, Pipestone 54
Minnewaska 52, Paynesville 46
Redwood Valley 66, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 65
2A Section 4
Second Round
St. Agnes 64, New Life Academy 54
St. Paul Academy 76, Mounds Park Academy 30
St. Paul Humboldt 65, Hiawatha Collegiate 52
St. Paul Washington 84, Metro Schools College Prep 75
2A Section 5
First Round
Holy Family Catholic 62, Providence Academy 60
Litchfield 59, Dassel-Cokato 41
Maranatha Christian 71, Breck 54
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 47
Watertown-Mayer 64, Brooklyn Center 52
2A Section 6
Second Round
Annandale 65, Sauk Centre 45
Eden Valley-Watkins 75, Foley 46
Holdingford 78, Albany 68
Melrose 62, Rush City 34
Mora 82, Spectrum 64
Osakis 72, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 39
Pine City 75, Milaca 62
St. Cloud Cathedral 50, Maple Lake 37
2A Section 7
First Round
Duluth Marshall 93, Mesabi East 48
Greenway 80, Eveleth-Gilbert 61
Moose Lake/Willow River 75, Pillager 54
Pequot Lakes 72, Aitkin 48
Pierz 81, Crosby-Ironton 66
Proctor 55, International Falls 47
Virginia 94, Two Harbors 67
2A Section 8
First Round
Barnesville 70, Breckenridge 52
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 71, Crookston 51
East Grand Forks 79, Roseau 33
Fergus Falls 70, Menahga 31
Pelican Rapids 72, Wadena-Deer Creek 54
Perham 86, Frazee 57
Thief River Falls 72, Hawley 65
Warroad 64, Bagley 44
1A Section 2
Quarterfinal
BOLD 98, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 85
New Ulm Cathedral 65, Mayer-Lutheran 59
Springfield 79, Mountain Lake Area 74
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 71, Nicollet 66
1A Section 3
Quarterfinal
Central Minnesota Christian 72, Dawson-Boyd 47
Lac qui Parle Valley 62, MACCRAY 52
Southwest Minnesota Christian 94, Hills-Beaver Creek 49
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 73, Adrian 54
1A Section 4
Second Round
Avail Academy 93, High School for Recording Arts 68
Liberty Classical 84, Community of Peace 82
PACT Charter 71, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 44
Trinity 50, Heritage Christian Academy 45
1A Section 5
Second Round
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54, Sebeka 53
Cromwell 64, Swanville 52
East Central 68, Onamia 63, OT
Hinckley-Finlayson 55, Barnum 48
Nevis 89, Bertha-Hewitt 31
Pine River-Backus 69, Verndale 59
St. John's Prep 69, Upsala 65
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 60, Browerville/Eagle Valley 38
1A Section 6
Second Round
Ashby 49, Brandon-Evansville 45
Hancock 61, Battle Lake 44
Henning 82, Rothsay 32
Mahnomen/Waubun 64, Hillcrest Lutheran 47
NCEUH 70, Park Christian 51
New York Mills 55, Lake Park-Audubon 54
Parkers Prairie 74, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 51
West Central 89, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 53
1A Section 8
Second Round
Ada-Borup 57, Stephen-Argyle 44
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 51, Sacred Heart 49
Blackduck 41, Fosston 40
Cass Lake-Bena 75, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 31
Fertile-Beltrami 53, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 30
Kittson County Central 68, Red Lake County 63
Red Lake 69, Kelliher/Northome 65
Win-E-Mac 68, Clearbrook-Gonvick 47
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
4A Section 4
Championship
Stillwater 83, East Ridge 37
4A Section 5
Championship
Park Center 68, Centennial 52
4A Section 6
Championship
Hopkins 86, Wayzata 76
4A Section 7
Championship
Cambridge-Isanti 59, Forest Lake 50
4A Section 8
Championship
St. Michael-Albertville 70, Maple Grove 52
3A Section 2
Championship
Waconia 61, Marshall 50
3A Section 3
Championship
Simley 69, St. Paul Como Park 53
3A Section 4
Championship
DeLaSalle 62, Hill-Murray 31
3A Section 5
Championship
Becker 71, Monticello 44
3A Section 6
Championship
Holy Angels 72, Orono 50
3A Section 7
Championship
Hermantown 45, Hibbing 43
3A Section 8
Championship
Alexandria 63, Bemidji 51
1A Section 1
Championship
Fillmore Central 69, Blooming Prairie 56
1A Section 7
Championship
Cromwell 68, Mountain Iron-Buhl 43
2A Section 1
Championship
Rochester Lourdes 50, Goodhue 46
