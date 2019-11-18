Next Hurt Up: Following her brothers' footsteps at Rochester JM

Clear

For years, Katie watched her older brothers play at John Marshall. Now in her sophomore season, she's the last one at JM.

Nov 18, 2019
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 8:04 PM
Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Sometimes it's not always the easiest being the youngest. But for John Marshall's Katie Hurt, her older brothers taught her a lot about the game of basketball.

"They both taught me that like hard work really does pay off," Hurt said. "I think they really did push me to love the game of basketball even more than I already did, just watching them love it made me want to love it too."

Her oldest brother Michael is a senior for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and her other brother, Matthew, was a five-star recruit who is in his freshman season at Duke.

"It's really cool to watch them grow individually and just like I look up to both of them," Hurt said. "They're both of my role models and just seeing them it inspired me to want to keep playing basketball and go to college and play basketball too."

John Marshall girls basketball Head Coach Phillip Schroeder said her role on the team will increase this year.

"She's definitely going to play a bigger role because of those kids that have graduated," Schroeder said. "But she's working hard at it and I think she's getting better and better every day." 

The college offers have already rolled in, with Northern Illinois and Kansas offering her as a freshman.

"It was right after practice too my dad was like 'call the Kansas coach,'" Hurt said. "We got it and we were like 'oh my gosh thank you' and it was like we're freshmen too so we were like 'oh my gosh we're so young.'"

Hurt begins her sophomore season with the Rockets Friday against Faribault. Her head coach says the sky is the limit for her.

"She's got a lot of talent, certainly God-given talent," Schroeder said. "The nice part is she's got the work ethic to go with it so she's going to maximize it to the best of her ability."

