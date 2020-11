MASON CITY, Iowa - Newman Catholic junior Max Burt announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to play baseball at the University of Iowa.

Burt is coming off a productive sophomore season, leading Newman with a .435 batting average to go along with six home runs and 43 RBIs. The Knights advanced to another state championship game in 2020, falling to Don Bosco.

Max joins teammate Doug Taylor, who committed to the Hawkeyes on Nov. 2 last year.