Newman's Macy Alexander signs with NIACC

MASON CITY, Iowa – Winter sports season has just begun, but for one area athlete, she is already thinking about two seasons from now.

Macy Alexander, a senior at Newman Catholic carried at .331 batting-average last season in 118 at-bats.

On Wednesday afternoon, friends, family, and teammates gathered in the Newman Catholic chapel as Alexander signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at the North Iowa Area Community College. Alexander says she sees NIACC as a great fit to continue her athletic and academic careers.

“I talked to the coach and he was telling me about his program – how much they work in the offseason and all of the work they put in,” said Alexander. “I thought that was really important to me to know that they are putting in an effort afterwards, it’s close to home so I’ll be having my family support there, and I know the academics are good.”

NIACC softball coach, Dan Gretz, told KIMT that while her first season is a ways off, he sees her fitting into the lineup right away.