Newman's Bryce Ball sees success at DI level to become an MLB prospect

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - “To think that I’d be so far away from home and playing baseball at a top-25 program in the country – it’s really crazy to think about even now.”

When Bryce Ball wrapped up his high school career at Newman Catholic, he never imagined he would be where he is today. The coaching received during his high school and junior college days paid dividends.

“Looking back it’s kind of crazy to think how disciplined we were for high school kids and I think that really translated to the next level – junior college and obviously here where it requires a lot of discipline to be part of this program.”

Now a junior at Dallas Baptist University in Texas, Ball is among college baseball’s best sluggers. He bats .320 and has 17 home runs on the season ranking him 19th in the nation but says he never really practiced for it.

“It just happened, that ‘s a good way of putting it. Right now my focus is when I go up to the plate to just hit the ball as hard as I can. Luckily, I’ve gotten a couple of balls elevated and they’ve finally elevated out of the parks.”

Now the Patriots are gearing up for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in Illinois. Ut that’s not the only big event that Ball has in the back of his mind. He’s also a potential Major League Baseball draft pick.

“That’d mean a lot to me,” said Ball. “It’s something I’ve always dreamed of. It’s been a goal of mine to play professional baseball and make it to the big leagues.”

In the case he doesn’t get drafted this year, he is more than happy to come back to DBU. In the instance he does go to the big leagues, he will always remember where he came from – offering some advice for his Newman Knights.

“Just play Newman baseball. The scoreboard will take care of itself.”