Newman's Bohl wins 1A Coach of the Year; other awards announced

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) named Newman Catholic baseball coach Alex Bohl the 1A Coach of the Year on Saturday.

Among other honorees, former NIACC and current Kirkwood Head Coach Todd Rima was named 2-year college Coach of the Year. Mason City's Troy Rood was honored for reaching the 400-win mark.

Devin Schwiesow of St. Ansgar was awarded the contributor award and Mayo graduate and retired Davenport Head Coach Jay Ryan was inducted into the IHSBCA Hall of Fame.