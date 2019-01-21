Clear
Newman's Bohl wins 1A Coach of the Year; other awards announced

After leading Newman to another state title, Bohl receives more hardware.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 11:39 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) named Newman Catholic baseball coach Alex Bohl the 1A Coach of the Year on Saturday.

Among other honorees, former NIACC and current Kirkwood Head Coach Todd Rima was named 2-year college Coach of the Year. Mason City's Troy Rood was honored for reaching the 400-win mark.

Devin Schwiesow of St. Ansgar was awarded the contributor award and Mayo graduate and retired Davenport Head Coach Jay Ryan was inducted into the IHSBCA Hall of Fame. 

