MASON CITY, Iowa – The Newman Catholic softball team (21-13) defeated Rockford (17-10) on Wednesday 12-0.
The Knights travel to Ackley on Friday to take on AGWSR in the Class 1A – Region 8 semifinal at 7:00 PM.
Related Content
- Newman run-rules Rockford to advance to region semifinal
- Newman Catholic girls defeat Rockford, 73-56
- Rockford advances to 8-man championship game
- Updates from the UNI-Dome: Rockford rolls in state semifinal
- SAW: Rockford's Zach Bushbaum
- SAW: Rockford's Marissa Norby
- Dominance in Des Moines, Newman returns to semifinals
- Back to the championship! Newman wins state semifinal
- Lyle-Pacelli advances to state semifinals
- RCTC advances to NJCAA Tournament Semifinals
Scroll for more content...