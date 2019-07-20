Newman drops West Fork to win district; other district scores

MASON CITY, Iowa -- Another day, another dominant win for Newman Catholic. The Knights tallied eight runs in the first inning en route to an 11-2 win over West Fork in the Class 1A, District 4 final.

The Knights advance to the substate final, needed a win to advance to the state tournament.

New Hampton defeated Osage 7-2 to advance in Class 2A.

Saint Ansgar vs. North Butler was postponed due to rain. It will resume Monday at 7 P.M.