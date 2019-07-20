Clear

Newman drops West Fork to win district; other district scores

The Knights are one win away from another state tournament.

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MASON CITY, Iowa -- Another day, another dominant win for Newman Catholic. The Knights tallied eight runs in the first inning en route to an 11-2 win over West Fork in the Class 1A, District 4 final.

The Knights advance to the substate final, needed a win to advance to the state tournament.

New Hampton defeated Osage 7-2 to advance in Class 2A.

Saint Ansgar vs. North Butler was postponed due to rain. It will resume Monday at 7 P.M. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
After a busy morning we're tracking a much calmer Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newman drops West Fork to win district; other district scores

Image

Rochester native Alex Martin takes 2nd in 250 Moto race

Image

Floyd County Veterans Affairs office asking for box AC units

Image

Tracking pleasant temps to start the week

Image

Severe WX Cut-In July 20

Image

Motocross comes to Millville

Image

Robotics demonstrations at family fun night

Image

Auditor comes to town

Image

New aquatic center being considered in Byron

Image

North Iowa Fair on a hot night

Community Events