Newman baseball starts title defense Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa - Principal Park almost seems like a second home for the Newman Knights baseball team, who have qualified for the state tournament in 15 of the 16 seasons and won the last three 1A titles.

"We're just getting ready to roll," head coach Alex Bohl said.

Saturday, Newman starts their journey for a fourth-consecutive state championship. They'll face third-seeded St. Albert at 10:30 A.M.

To even get this far with the uncertainty of the Coronavirus means so much to the players and coach Bohl.

"Very happy and very pleased that we're getting the opportunity to play this summer and obviously we're very excited we get the chance to play in another state tournament and try to defend our title again," Bohl said.